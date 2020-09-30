Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man, wife booked for usurping aunt’s property

Ludhiana man, wife booked for usurping aunt’s property

Complainant said she gave her nephew the power of attorney and he evicted her

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A man and his wife were booked on Wednesday for forcing his aunt out of her house and usurping her property.

The accused has been identified as Ravinder Singh and his wife Harpreet Kaur, both residents of Nirmal Nagar in Dugri.

Balvir Kaur, a resident of Purana Bishan Nagar, Patiala, stated in her complaint that she owned a 225 square yard house at Avtar Nagar Market in Dugri and was fighting a case against her tenant.

She added that she sought her nephew’s help to deal with the property dispute, and gave him the power of attorney to handle the case.

Investigating officer Rajandeep Singh said that a case has been registered under Sections 420, 427, 454, 380 and 120- B of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Oct 01, 2020 00:45 IST
Hathras gangrape: More outrage, protests after victim’s cremation
Oct 01, 2020 01:08 IST
India, China hold one more round of talks
Oct 01, 2020 01:44 IST
Centre keeps borrowing limit unchanged for FY21
Oct 01, 2020 01:49 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 01, 2020 02:30 IST
Covid-19: Delhi’s recent serological survey shows drop in antibodies
Oct 01, 2020 02:17 IST
Meham MLA Kundu to start hunger strike against farm laws on October 2
Oct 01, 2020 01:38 IST
Haryana farmers protest as stalemate over paddy procurement continues
Oct 01, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.