Ludhiana mayor directs officials to submit report on shifting dairy units

Ludhiana mayor directs officials to submit report on shifting dairy units

He asked the officials to inspect earmarked sites in villages outside MC limits

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With an aim to shift dairy units situated in Haibowal road and Tajpur road dairy complex, a meeting of high-powered committee was held under the chairmanship of mayor Balkar Sandhu at his camp office on Friday.

Officials from Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), animal husbandry and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) participated in the meeting Authorities have been told to submit a feasibility report after conducting inspections of different earmarked sites situated in villages outside MC limits.

As directed in the last meeting, GADVASU officials apprised the mayor of a proposed design and requirement of land for shifting the units. However, the mayor was not satisfied as the officials said at least one-acre land is required for every dairy unit.

“There are around 600 dairy units and 600-acre land is not available at any site. The proposal was not viable and the officials have been told to submit a feasibility report by visiting different sites. Also, they have been told to finalise a design for a modern dairy complex, where the units have to be shifted. No decision has yet been taken regarding change of land use charges for the existing dairy units,” Sandhu said.



