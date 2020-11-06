Sections
Ludhiana mayor reschedules MC house meet to November 10

The mayor said that he has to attend a meeting with the local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra on November 11 and so he has decided to reschedule the MC house meeting to November 10.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 01:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu (HT FILE)

Mayor Balkar Sandhu has rescheduled the general house meeting of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) to November 10 from November 11. The mayor said that he has to attend a meeting with the local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra on November 11 and so he has decided to reschedule the MC house meeting to November 10. For maintaining social distancing, it has been decided that the meeting will be held at Rose Garden at 3 pm and the public will not be allowed to enter the area during the meeting.

