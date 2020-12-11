Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC all set to crack whip on property tax defaulters

Ludhiana MC all set to crack whip on property tax defaulters

The authorities on Friday issued orders to seal 83 properties falling in Zone – B, property tax of which has not been paid by its owners

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Ludhiana MC is all set to crack whip on the property tax defaulters.

The authorities on Friday issued orders to seal 83 properties falling in Zone – B, property tax of which has not been paid by its owners.

The notice to seal such properties was issued under Section 138 of the Municipal Corporation Act. The orders were issued after the property owners failed to pay the property tax within one month’s notice.

The order reads that the civic body will start sealing these properties from December 14. Besides, the order of snapping water and sewerage supplies in 250 properties was also issued against the defaulters, who have not paid water and sewerage bills.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Independent ties with countries’: India pushes back against Russian minister’s comments
by Rezaul H Laskar
India’s first mRNA vaccine candidate gets nod for human clinical trials
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Situation at border over last 6 months result of China’s actions: India
by Rezaul H Laskar
Mamata won’t send chief secy, police chief to Delhi on MHA summons
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

MP home minister meets Jaya Bachchan’s mother to reach out to Bengali community ahead of Bengal polls
by HT Correspondent
72 Ludhiana youth get jobs at placement camp
by HT Correspondent
HT Chandigarh Readers’ Take: Switch to efficient handling of power
Lok Insaaf Party to join farmers’ stir
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.