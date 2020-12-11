Ludhiana MC all set to crack whip on property tax defaulters

The Ludhiana MC is all set to crack whip on the property tax defaulters.

The authorities on Friday issued orders to seal 83 properties falling in Zone – B, property tax of which has not been paid by its owners.

The notice to seal such properties was issued under Section 138 of the Municipal Corporation Act. The orders were issued after the property owners failed to pay the property tax within one month’s notice.

The order reads that the civic body will start sealing these properties from December 14. Besides, the order of snapping water and sewerage supplies in 250 properties was also issued against the defaulters, who have not paid water and sewerage bills.