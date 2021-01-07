Ludhiana MC begins work to install static waste compactors

To deal with the uncovered garbage dump that emanates foul smell in nearby areas, the civic body will be installing compactors at 22 locations in the city under the Smart City mission. (HT Photo)

Four years on, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has finally commenced the civil work to install static waste compactors in the city.

To deal with the uncovered garbage dump that emanates foul smell in nearby areas, the civic body will be installing compactors at 22 locations in the city under the Smart City mission.

MLA (Ludhiana central) Surinder Dawar inaugurated the construction work at the site near Cheema chowk, where the first compactor is being set up. The MC officials said that the civil work has been commenced at the site and the machinery will be installed in the coming few months.

Residents have been raising a hue and cry over the open dumping of garbage at the secondary dumping sites by garbage collectors. There are around 45 secondary dumping sites in the city from where the garbage is then shifted to the main dump site at Tajpur road.

Initially, the civic body had set up a static compactor near Dugri Sidhwan Canal bridge in 2016, since then it was planning to install the compactors at different parts of the city. The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) is also working to install compactors at eight different sites in the Ludhiana west constituency, of which two compactors in Rishi Nagar and Sarabha Nagar have been made operational.

MLA Surinder Dawar said that static compactors are being set up at a cost of over Rs 13 crores. Of the total 22 sites, five sites fall under the Ludhiana central constituency.

A senior MC official said that the civil work to set up compactors at other sites will begin in the coming weeks, however, It will take a few months to install the compactors.

The project might be halted as the civic body had planned to hand over maintenance of the compactors to the A2Z company, which is currently managing the solid waste in the city. But the company had earlier served self-termination notice stating that it will not work in the city after February 4. The company has also sought a payment of Rs 47 crores for the investment done in form of refuse derived fuel (RDF) plant and static compactor installed near Dugri Sidhwan Canal bridge.

Delay in payment is one of the main reasons cited by the company for termination of the contract. The MC has not yet taken a final decision over the future action plan.

Despite attempts, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal could not be reached for comment.