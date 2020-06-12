Ludhiana MC chief holds meeting with LIT, GLADA officials on setting up of vending zones

After the police and the municipal corporation (MC) announced to restart drives to remove encroachments of city roads by vendors from June 25, MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar conducted a meeting with officials of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) for setting up vending zones in the city on Friday.

According to MC officials, out of over 100 proposed vending zone sites, which have been identified by the MC, around a dozen sites are owned by the LIT and the GLADA. Due to this, the meeting was conducted with officials of both the organisations to discuss the conditions on the establishment of vending zones.

MC secretary Neeraj Jain said, “No final decision could be taken in the meeting as officials of LIT and GLADA said that they needed some time to study the project. The MC commissioner has scheduled a meeting next week for taking a final decision on the same. The MC is also working to establish permanent vending zones in the city and the file regarding the same has been sent to the local bodies department for approval.”

An official, requesting anonymity, said LIT and GLADA officials are showing reluctance in providing their land for setting up vending zones.

Earlier, in the last week of February, the police had announced the third phase of the anti-encroachment drive under which 60 roads of the city had to be covered and made free of encroachments. The authorities had covered 40 roads in the initial two phases and lodged FIRs against around 100 shopkeepers and vendors.

The drive was also opposed by different vendor associations stating that the MC has failed to establish vending zones in the city and, before removing the vendors from roads, the MC should set up vending zones where vendors could earn their livelihood.