Ludhiana MC chief inspects ongoing works under Smart City project

To give a push to the ongoing development works under the Smart City project, municipal commissioner-cum-chief executive officer (CEO) of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) Pardeep Sabharwal inspected ongoing projects on Thursday.

He inspected projects including Sidhwan Canal waterfront development, construction of ROB/RUBs at Pakhowal road railway crossings and project to transform Malhar road into smart road.

Sabharwal said that the staff and contractors have been directed to expedite the projects. Further instructions have also been issued to complete the projects within the set deadline.

Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Bittu is also expected to review the ongoing projects in the coming days, said Sabharwal while adding that the projects are also being monitored by cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu.