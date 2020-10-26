Sections
Ludhiana MC chief issues show-cause notice to A2Z company for failure to run RDF plant at full capacity

Ludhiana MC chief issues show-cause notice to A2Z company for failure to run RDF plant at full capacity

During the inspection, it was found that the company was running the RDF plant at around 50% of its capacity and a few machines were not being put to use

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the A2Z company, the firm tasked with garbage lifting in the city, for failing to run the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant at its full capacity at the main dumpsite on Tajpur road.

Sabharwal, along with other health branch officials, visited the site on Monday and inspected the ongoing work of disposal of over 1,100 tonnes of garbage that is generated in the city daily.

FEW MACHINES NOT PUT TO USE

It was found that the company was running the RDF plant at around 50% of its capacity and a few machines were not being put to use.

Earlier in August, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had also withdrawn the consent to operate the plant as the company had failed to run it at full capacity as per the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).



The consent was reissued after the civic body intervened and, the company gave an undertaking that it’ll run the plant at full capacity.

NO TAKERS FOR RDF

An official of the company said that one of the main reasons to not run the plant at full capacity was that the municipal corporation had failed to arrange customers for purchasing the RDF generated and the same could not be stored by the company.

Sabharwal said that a show-cause notice had been issued and would be delivered to the company soon and, strict action would be taken against the company if it fails to run the plant to its full capa-city as per the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal.

