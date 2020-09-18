Sections
Ludhiana MC chief reviews status of solid waste management projects

The NGT monitoring committee has set certain deadlines for the MC to complete projects

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With the monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) pulling up the civic body officials over improper solid waste management in the city, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Friday conducted a review meeting to check the status of different projects being taken up to deal with solid waste generated in the city.

As per information, the NGT monitoring committee has set certain deadlines for the MC like November 30 has been set for completing a door-to-door collection of garbage and segregation of waste at source. Also, the civic body has been told to establish compost pits in over 800 parks in the city by the end of November.

Sabharwal said, “Regular meetings are being conducted to monitor the status of different projects and focus is being given to segregation of waste at source. Also, the officials have been directed to issue challans against the use and trade of plastic bags. Awareness drives are being conducted to encourage residents for handing over segregated waste to garbage collectors. Challans would also be issued in the coming time.”

Earlier in August, the NGT had directed the MC to submit ₹15 lakh as a bank guarantee in favour of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) over its failure in taking up proper solid waste management in the city.

