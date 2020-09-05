Ludhiana MC establishes micro forest alongside Buddha Nullah

In an initiative taken for beautification of the Buddha Nullah, the municipal corporation (MC) has established a micro forest alongside the nullah behind the MC slaughter house in Haibowal Dairy Complex.

Under this initiative, around 500 yards area has been converted into a micro forest.

Over 150 saplings were planted during a plantation drive which was taken up on site in the presence of MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal on Friday.

Rohit Mehra, additional commissioner, income tax department, has joined hands with the MC for development of the micro forest.

The authorities are using the cow dung generated by dairy units in Haibowal dairy complex, along with green waste including leaves etc as manure. They said that the initiative will help the dairy owners with management of the cow dung, which is usually dumped into the nullah and adds to the pollution.

Mehra said, “A layer of around 3 feet has been created by mixing cow dung and green waste with sand. Saplings have been planted on this layer. The initiative will also be taken up at other points identified by the MC and cow dung will be procured from the dairy owners for this purpose.”

MC commissioner Sabharwal said, “As directed by the monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal, bio-diversity parks are already being established alongside the nullah. Under the new initiative taken up by the MC, micro forests will also be developed wherever a chunk of land is available with the MC alongside the nullah. Apart from working on cleaning the nullah, the MC is also working on its beautification.”