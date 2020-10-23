Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC finds no takers for five of city’s six parking lots

Ludhiana MC finds no takers for five of city’s six parking lots

Minimum three bids were required for each lot at the e-auction, but only the one at Sarabha Nagar block-I market received four bidders.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As adequate bids were received only for the Sarabha Nagar Block-I parking lot, only one lot will be auctioned on Saturday. (HT file)

The e-auction of city’s six parking lots turned out to be a flop show as the required number of bidders did not turn up for five of the lots awaiting allotment.

As per the municipal corporation (MC) officials, at least three bidders were required for the e-auction, but the number could not be met for the parking lots at Feroze Gandhi market, BRS Nagar market, Multi-Storey parking, Bhadaur House and Model Town extension market.

While there was no bidder to take the contract of Feroze Gandhi market (reserve price Rs 80.1 lakh), BRS Nagar market (Rs 18.5 lakh) and Model Town extension market (Rs 28.3 lakh), Multi-Storey parking (Rs 80.5 lakh) got one bidder and Bhadaur House (Rs 27.5 lakh) parking lot two.

Only the Sarabha Nagar block-I market, which had the lowest reserve price of Rs 4 lakh, received the adequate four bids.



While the e-auction for the parking lots was scheduled to be held on Saturday, technical bids were opened on Thursday evening.

MC secretary Neeraj Jain only a single lot that got four bids will be auctioned on Saturday. “The MC commissioner will decide on the further course of action,” he added.

One of the parking contractors, Munish Shah said he did not apply for the contract as officials had been turning a deaf ear to problems being faced by contractors at the parking sites. “We have been submitting complaints regarding shopkeepers opposing the paid parking and absence of boundaries of lots, but MC has failed to provide any solution,” Shah said.

MC to manage parking lots after Oct 30

As the previous contracts of the parking lots will come to an end on October 30, MC will take over the parking lots and manage these till they are allotted again. Visitors will be charged Rs 10 for two-wheelers and Rs 20 for four-wheelers.

Contractor to be blacklisted for overcharging

Following complaints of overcharging by contractor (Arjun Yadav and Company) at the Multi-Storey parking lot near MC’s Zone-A office, MC officials have approached the finance and contracts committee to blacklist the contractor. The panel’s decision in this regard is awaited.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Biden’s outreach to Indian Americans, a clear reference to Chinese aggression and Pak
Oct 23, 2020 23:22 IST
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
Oct 23, 2020 20:22 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
Oct 23, 2020 23:01 IST
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
Oct 23, 2020 23:34 IST

latest news

4-year-old boy adopts Al-Dabra giant tortoise at Hyderabad Zoo
Oct 24, 2020 00:45 IST
IPL 2020, KKR Playing XI vs DC: Will Russell, Narine save Knight Riders?
Oct 24, 2020 00:43 IST
Crowding in women’s compartments of Mumbai trains, FoB; Commuters demand extension of travel slots
Oct 24, 2020 00:40 IST
Woman robbed of gold chain in Mumbai, 3 held
Oct 24, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.