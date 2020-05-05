Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC forms 100 teams to ferry migrants to stations

Ludhiana MC forms 100 teams to ferry migrants to stations

With migrants set to leave for the home states in special trains started by the government, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has constituted 100 teams to ferry them to the railway station...

Updated: May 05, 2020 03:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Tents set up to accommodate labourers who will be come to catch trains home from Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With migrants set to leave for the home states in special trains started by the government, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has constituted 100 teams to ferry them to the railway station from their houses.

As many as 100 buses are expected to run in a day, ferrying 1,200-1,500 migrants. To ensure social distancing, only 30 labourers would be in a bus at a time.

As per the MC officials, six trains are expected run from Ludhiana junction and every train would ferry 1,200-1,500 passengers.

Each MC team would have a leader and would constitute two health workers/volunteers and two police personnel.



The teams would be working in two shifts with 50 buses in each shift and each bus would be sanitised after every round. Thermal scanner would be provided to health workers/volunteers for conducting screening of labourers before they catch the bus and a certificate would be issued to the labourer.

MC Commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar conducted a meeting with the staff on Monday and as per the orders issued in this regard, police station wise list of workers who have registered themselves for going back home. The list would further be bifurcated and every team would have a list of 30 workers living in the same area/location and same destination (state).

Teams would also be deputed for alerting the labourers over phone so that they are ready before the bus arrives. It would be mandatory for the labourer to keep the pass in their mobile phones.

TICKETS TO BE ISSUED IN BUSES

The teams would issue railway tickets to the labourers in the bus so that they don’t need to gather at the ticket counter. The MC teams would receive the tickets a day before arrival of the train.

The money collected and remaining tickets would be handed over to the nodal officer deputed at the railway station. The teams would be apprised about the fair before commencing the operation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
May 05, 2020 00:06 IST
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
‘Special corona fee’: Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor from Tuesday
May 05, 2020 03:14 IST
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
May 04, 2020 19:32 IST

latest news

Ludhiana MC forms 100 teams to ferry migrants to stations
May 05, 2020 03:36 IST
Covid-19 cases rise among BSF personnel, 67 now infected
May 05, 2020 02:32 IST
Reliance sells 1.15% stake in Jio Platforms to PE firm for Rs 5,656 crore
May 05, 2020 02:28 IST
Amid e-learning push, parents wary as children’s screen time increases
May 05, 2020 02:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.