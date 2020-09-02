Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC hikes property tax, owners to shell out to 7.5% of annual rent

Ludhiana MC hikes property tax, owners to shell out to 7.5% of annual rent

Earlier, owners had to pay Rs 5 per yard for the property annually.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The municipal corporation has enhanced the property rates for rentals, paying guest (PG) accommodations, hostels etc in Ludhiana to 7.5% of the annual rent received by the owners.

Earlier, owners had to pay Rs 5 per yard for the property annually.

The new rates have been approved by the local bodies department and these will be applicable from April 1, 2020. Residents can avail 10% rebate on the tax for the financial year 2020-21.

As per MC officials, there are over 50,000 rental properties in the city, including residential rental properties, PGs and labour quarters.



When contacted, property tax superintendent Vivek Verma said, “The property tax will now be collected on the basis of annual rent. If the owner of a 200-yard building is collecting an annual rent of Rs 1 lakh, then he will have to pay Rs 7,500 as tax. Until now, the tax for such a property was Rs 1,000. The revised rates would be applicable from April 1, 2020.”

Residents oppose move

Facing financial crisis amid the pandemic, residents are not happy with the MC’s decision to hike the tax. Damanjot Singh, a resident of Model Town area, said, “Middle class families are already struggling to make ends meet and now, the MC has increased the property tax. Even the tenants are struggling with the payments. This will just add to everyone’s troubles. The government should spare a thought for the common man before taking such decisions.”

Resolution for increasing tax was passed in 2018

Until 2013, residents had to pay a house tax of 9% of the annual rent, however, after the introduction of property tax in 2013-14, the rate was reduced to 3%. In 2014-15, the rate was again revised and Rs 5 per yard was being charged from the rental residential properties. Later in 2018, the MC General House approved a resolution to increase the tax.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan fails in efforts to designate two Indians as terrorists at UNSC
Sep 03, 2020 00:15 IST
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Sep 02, 2020 21:01 IST
With Gulf states openly moving closer to India, Pakistan’s house of cards may be failing
Sep 02, 2020 22:52 IST
US President Trump defends police, slams protests as ‘domestic terror’
Sep 02, 2020 21:35 IST

latest news

Chandigarh has second-most convicts serving life sentences among UTs
Sep 03, 2020 00:52 IST
GST revenue loss: Karnataka decides to choose first option offered by Centre
Sep 03, 2020 00:44 IST
Five arrested in Navi Mumbai for reselling used gloves
Sep 03, 2020 00:34 IST
Mumbai’s Aarey Colony gets one-fifth of its area marked as reserve forest
Sep 03, 2020 00:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.