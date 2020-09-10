Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC invites residents to help improve city’s cleanliness ranking

Ludhiana MC invites residents to help improve city’s cleanliness ranking

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, MC has invited voluntary participation through forms by September 30.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Roping in citizens to help improve the city’s ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2021, the municipal corporation (MC) has announced competitions for hotels, educational institutes, hospitals, government offices, resident welfare associations and market associations.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, MC has invited voluntary participation through forms by September 30.

The establishments will be judged via different categories on the basis of different parameters. Top three facilities in each category will be awarded Swachhta certificates.

In similar competitions organised last year, 72 institutions/establishments had participated. MC officials said the competitions carried 70 marks under the yearly Swachh Survekshan.



The parameters include waste segregation at source, installation of dustbins on the premises, any campaign taken up to promote swachhta, condition of toilets and innovation, among others.

Ludhiana was ranked 34th among 47 cities with a population over 10 lakh in the Swachh Survekshan 2020. However, it bagged the “Best big city in innovation and best practices” award.

MC community development officer Maheshwar Singh said, “The swachh ranking competitions are being organised on the directions of the union ministry of housing and urban affairs. The forms can be downloaded from MC’s website mcludhiana.gov.in and submitted via email at ldh.sbmumc@gmail.com. These can also be handed over in person at the MC office near Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar by September 30.”

Appealing to the residents to participate in the competitions, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Residents’ participation will not only help MC improve the city’s ranking, but also provide a clean and hygienic environment to visitors in the respective establishments/institutions.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik move for bail before special NDPS court, hearing on Sept 10
Sep 10, 2020 00:13 IST
14 booked for protesting against BMC outside Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai
Sep 10, 2020 00:12 IST
Delhi: Cases cross 4k for first time but drop in positivity rate
Sep 10, 2020 00:11 IST
Covid-19: Tests per million in Delhi crosses 1 lakh-mark
Sep 10, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.