Ludhiana MC kicks off drive to clean major roads in city

MC officials flagging off the cleanliness drive in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Ahead of the festival season, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) on Saturday started a cleanliness drive at 34 major roads in the city.

As per MC officials, similar drives would be conducted on the weekends as the civic body also aims to improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan-2021.

Apart from the roads, green belts in the city would be cleaned as well. Rubble dumped on the roadsides would also be cleared, the officials said.

The special drive was flagged off by mayor Balkar Sandhu, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, councillor Mamta Ashu and joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh near the bus stand.

“The MC is already working to repair the city roads and the sanitisation staff has been told to apprise the senior officials if any more repairs are needed at any of the roads. The aim of the drive is to give the city a cleaner look,” said the mayor.

Civic officials informed that cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had also directed the MC to conduct a cleanliness drive in the city.

MC chief Pardeep Sabharwal said, “After covering the 34 main roads of the city, we will take the drive to the internal areas and national highways. I will keep inspecting the work frequently. The green belts would also be cleaned.”

The MC is also working to streamline solid waste management in the city, the MC chief added.