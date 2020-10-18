Sections
Ludhiana MC mulling re-introduction of mechanical sweeping

The civic body is also planning to bring in IT reforms to provide online services to residents

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu conducting a meeting with civic body officials at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

For providing better sanitisation services, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is mulling reintroducing mechanical sweeping in the city.

The civic body is also planning to bring in IT reforms for providing online services to the residents.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal held a meeting in this regard at MC Zone D office on Sunday. Officials of an IT company officials also gave a presentation to MC officers for upgrading the system and infrastructure.

As per the information, MC provides 67 services to residents and many of those are being offered offline. Residents have to make rounds of the MC office for availing services such as TS1 certificates (NOC) and change of ownership of properties.



Officials said that MC is also making efforts to revive the mechanical sweeping project in the city, which was put to halt in 2018 after objections were raised on the working of the company and payment of bills.

The MC was spending ₹70 lakh per month on mechanical sweeping at that time and had spent around ₹16.5 crore in the past, which was a heavy financial burden on the fund-starved corporation.

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, “We are working to provide better online services to the residents so that they need not visit MC offices for getting their work done. The IT infrastructure would be developed and more online services would be initiated. Also, we are trying to simplify the process to avail certain facilities.”

MC team to visit Mohali to learn about mechanical sweeping

MC commissioner Sabharwal said that a five-member committee of health branch officials has been formed which will visit Mohali to look at the mechanical sweeping project being taken up by the Mohali civic body. The learnings of the visit would be beneficial while planning the project for the city.

