Ludhiana MC penalises residents for throwing trash in Buddha Nullah

After the Ludhiana MC decided to depute 50 swachhta monitors around Buddha Nullah to bar residents from dumping solid waste in the drain, health branch on Friday organised an...

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 22:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

MC’s machinery removing solid waste alongside the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

After the Ludhiana MC decided to depute 50 swachhta monitors around Buddha Nullah to bar residents from dumping solid waste in the drain, health branch on Friday organised an awareness rally and installed posters urging residents not to pollute the nullah.

Employees were deputed at the site on a trial basis to guard the nullah. During the drive, MC officials also issued challans to around a dozen factory owners and residents.

Nodal officer, health branch, Ashwani Sahota, said, “Employees were deputed at the entire 14km stretch along the nullah within the city on a trial basis on Friday and an awareness rally was also organised to stop residents from dumping waste in the drain. The MC will first issue challans up to ₹1,000, but if violators remain adamant, the penalty can be increased to ₹25,000 and an FIR will also be registered against them.”

Sahota said the monitors will continue to guard the drain for two more days. MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal is expected to formally kick off the drive against the violators from Monday.

