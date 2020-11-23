Ludhiana MC, PPCB to inspect dumping of fly ash by industrial units

With residents of the East constituency raising a hue and cry over flying ash coming out of the chimneys of nearby industrial units, that is causing respiratory problems, the municipal corporation (MC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) teams will conduct inspections from Tuesday onward to check the erring units and dumping of ash in vacant plots.

After several complaints from residents, MLA Sanjay Talwar conducted a meeting with the officials of the civic body and PPCB over the issue at MC Zone B office on Monday. Representatives of the dyeing industry were also present in the meeting.

Talwar stated that apart from the officials, he and the Congress councillors of the East constituency will also conduct surprise inspections at factories and the areas where ash is illegally dumped by owners.

Talwar said, “The dyeing and washing units are situated at Tajpur road, Bahadurke road, Focal point, Gehlewal, Chandigarh road among other areas. Residents of these areas are unable to sit out or do any outdoor activity due to flying ash coming out of the chimneys of nearby industrial units. The authorities at the central jail have also been complaining about the same.”

“Apart from fly ash, some unit owners were found dumping the ash in vacant plots with the help of truckers or tractor trolley drivers. This is also troubling residents as the ash gets into their houses. The PPCB and MC officials have been told to conduct inspections at the units and certify that no dyeing or washing unit in their area is using illegal fuel, releasing fly ash in the air, or dumping ash in vacant plots, which results in air pollution and may prove fatal for Covid-19 patients,” said Talwar while adding that next meeting in this regarding will be held on December 15.

Last week, residents of Gaunspur village had also complained regarding fly ash coming out of the paper mills situated near their village. Members of Faridkot-based NGO Naroa Punjab Manch had also forwarded a complaint against the same to the monitoring committee of the National GreenTribunal.