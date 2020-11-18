Sections
Ludhiana MC removes unauthorised ad boards installed at shops

The action was taken against a dozen shops.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) Zone A staff on Wednesday removed unauthorised advertisement boards installed at the shops near MC headquarters (Zone A office) at Mata Rani chowk.

The officials said that shopkeepers are only allowed to install a 3-feet longboard at their shops to display the products they sell but most of them had installed bigger boards.

Notices were issued to them in the past and as they failed to remove the unauthorised ad boards, the civic body took action against them on Wednesday. The officials said that the drive will continue in the coming days.



MC superintendent (advertisement), Ashok Kumar said, “Notices were served to shopkeepers asking them to remove the unauthorised advertisement boards, but they remained adamant due to which action was taken on Wednesday.”

Earlier in October, some residents had submitted complaints with the local bodies department slamming the civic body for its failure to take action against unauthorised advertisement. The authorities were criticised as a large number of unauthorised advertisement boards were installed at the shops situated near the MC headquarters.

Recently, the MC house had also approved a resolution to impose a penalty of up to Rs 50,000 against illegal hoardings/advertisement. But the civic body is yet to receive final approval from the local bodies department for the same.

