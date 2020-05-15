Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC’s suvidha kendras get lukewarm response on day 1

Ludhiana MC’s suvidha kendras get lukewarm response on day 1

The MC had opened the suvidha kendras for residents to avail 10% on payment of property tax, under the one time settlement policy

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

City residents depositing property tax at the zone D suvidha kendra in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The Ludhiana municipal corporation’s suvidha kendras (special counters) received a lukewarm response on the first day of operation as only 351 residents filed their property tax returns on Thursday.

The MC had opened the suvidha kendras for residents to avail 10% on payment of property tax, under the one time settlement policy.

The four zonal suvidha kendras collected a revenue of around Rs 5.65 lakh. The MC also received water-sewer charges for 11 establishments and earned revenue of over Rs 35,000.

Over 1 lakh property owners have failed to submit the property tax for previous years starting from 2013-14. The last date to avail 10% rebate on payment of property tax returns for the previous years can be availed by May 31. Tax can also be paid online at http://mcludhiana.gov.in/.



Superintendent, property tax, Vivek Verma, said it was the first day and they were expecting better response in the coming days.

The MC suvidha kendras would remain open from 9am to 1.30pm on all weekdays, he said.

He said on Thursday, there was one counter each for submitting property tax and water-sewer charges, but from Friday there would be two counters for payment of property tax and one for submitting water sewer charges.

Staff deputed to main social-distancing

MC has deputed two staffers outside the kendras with hand sanitisers so that the visitors can maintain social-distancing. The residents are not allowed to enter the kendra in one go to avoid crowding. Also, residents are not allowed to enter the kendras without masks. The residents can, however, use handkerchiefs in absence of masks.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.