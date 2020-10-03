Ludhiana MC scraps CRAMAT mobile app for online complaints

Residents will no longer be able to file their complaints on mobile-based application CRAMAT as the municipal corporation (MC) has scrapped the seven-year old web service.

Through the app, which was being managed by a private developer, its 10,000 city-based users were able to track their complaints that were directly transferred to the civic officials concerned, whose contact numbers were also provided in the app.

The MC has allegedly not been paying the monthly rent of ₹5,000 to the app developer for the services for the past five years, sources said.

As per the orders issued by municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, the MC has decided to do away with CRAMAT as similar applications and services are being provided by the state government and the civic body, including the m-sewa portal, m-sewa WhatsApp chatbot and the online complaints feature on the MC’s official website among others. Due to this, a private mobile application is no longer required, the order stated.

CRAMAT developer Jaskirat Singh said, “We have just received a letter from the MC that the app services are no longer required. We will take up the matter with the civic body regarding the pending rent payments in the coming days.”

Despite repeated attempts, the MC chief was not available for comments.