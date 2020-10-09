Sections
Ludhiana MC seals mobile tower after residents stage protests

the protestors rued that the mobile tower would harm the health of the residents

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With residents of ward number 31 of New Sundar Nagar staging protests against the installation of a mobile tower in their area, the municipal corporation (MC) sealed the tower on Friday.

The residents had been raising a hue and cry over the installation of the mobile tower in the area for the last three days and staged protests against the same on Thursday night and Friday morning. They rued that the installation of the tower in the area will harm their health.

They had also submitted a complaint with the police against the building owner for threatening them.

Leading the protesters, Sandeep Shukla and Krishan Mohan, said, “Owner of the house remained adamant despite objections raised by the residents. He tried to install the tower on Thursday night following which the residents staged a protest from 10 pm to 1 am in the area. The MC has sealed the tower but we have now demanded that it should be removed from the site. We have submitted a memorandum with the MC officials regarding the same.”

Assistant town planner (ATP) Satish Kumar said that the mobile tower had been sealed by the MC team and the owner had been asked to present the documents of permission sought for installation of the tower.

