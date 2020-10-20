Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC team studies Mohali’s sweeping mechanism

Ludhiana MC team studies Mohali’s sweeping mechanism

Earlier the project was put to halt in Ludhiana in 2018 after objections were raised on the working of the company and payment of bills. The MC was spending over Rs 70 lakh per month on mechanical sweeping at that time and had spent around Rs 16.5 crores in the past, which was a heavy financial burden on the fund starved civic body.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With the municipal corporation (MC) contemplating re-introduction of mechanical sweeping of roads in the city, a five member committee formed by MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal visited Mohali on Monday to look at the mechanical sweeping project being taken up by the Mohali civic body.

Earlier the project was put to halt in Ludhiana in 2018 after objections were raised on the working of the company and payment of bills. The MC was spending over Rs 70 lakh per month on mechanical sweeping at that time and had spent around Rs 16.5 crores in the past, which was a heavy financial burden on the fund starved civic body.

One of the committee members chief sanitary inspector and nodal officer for Swachh Survekshan Ashwani Sahota said that the company that was earlier allotted the contract of mechanical sweeping in the city, was working in Mohali. The company needs to improve its functioning and meet the demands of the industrial hub, he added.

A report regarding the same will be submitted with mayor Balkar Sandhu and the MC commissioner on Wednesday, who will take the final decision.

The mayor said that a meeting had been scheduled for Wednesday wherein the project will be discussed and all aspects would be considered before reintroducing mechanical sweeping in the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
Oct 21, 2020 01:35 IST
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Oct 21, 2020 03:30 IST
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Oct 21, 2020 01:13 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 21, 2020 01:46 IST

latest news

CM Nitish, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav trade barbs over jobs pledge
Oct 21, 2020 04:12 IST
Legal experts differ on Punjab govt’s agriculture bills, as advocate general counts on ‘exceptions’
Oct 21, 2020 03:56 IST
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Oct 21, 2020 03:30 IST
US reports about 300,000 more deaths than usual during Covid-19 pandemic: CDC
Oct 21, 2020 03:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.