Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC teams visit markets to conduct awareness drive against plastic bags

Ludhiana MC teams visit markets to conduct awareness drive against plastic bags

Shopkeepers were advised to keep two dustbins outside their shops for dumping wet and dry waste separately.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 22:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As part of the 15-day ‘My waste, my responsibility’ campaign being conducted by the municipal corporation (MC), the teams visited vegetable markets and other retail markets of the city on Tuesday to spread awareness among the residents and shopkeepers to stop using plastic bags.

Apart from raising slogans and holding placards, pledge ceremonies were also organised in the markets. Shopkeepers were told to shun the use of plastic bags and encourage their customers to use cloth bags.

Shopkeepers were advised to keep two dustbins outside their shops for dumping wet and dry waste separately and vendors were told to stop the use of single-use plastic.

Nodal officer, health branch, Ashwani Sahota said that apart from conducting regular cleanliness drives in the city, efforts are also being made to encourage residents to segregate waste at source and home composting. Street vendors were also asked to spread awareness among their customers to shun the use of plastic bags.

The civic body officials have also involved religious organisations in their campaign and announcements are being made in religious places wherein residents are being asked to keep the city clean, segregate waste at their home and opt home compositing to dealing with wet waste.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Plastic bags have already been banned by the state government and challans are also issued by the MC regularly to traders and residents. Residents should also understand their duty to keep the city and environment clean.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Oct 06, 2020 22:10 IST
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
Oct 06, 2020 20:55 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Lomror’s dismissal braces Mumbai Indians
Oct 06, 2020 22:37 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections: BJP releases first list of 27 candidates
Oct 06, 2020 22:20 IST

latest news

BJP releases list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Telangana bypolls
Oct 06, 2020 22:36 IST
Donald Trump reports ‘no symptoms’ of Covid-19: White House doctor
Oct 06, 2020 22:34 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 06, 2020 22:34 IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 22:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.