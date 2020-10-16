Sections
Ludhiana MC to commence night sweeping in main markets

The authorities are mulling to initiate the drive in 17 markets of the city

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Aiming to improve its ranking in Swachh Survekshan -2021, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to commence night sweeping in the main markets of the city.

A meeting regarding the same was conducted by joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh and councillor Mamta Ashu, along with MC officials, at the Zone D office on Friday.

The authorities are mulling to initiate the drive in 17 markets of the city falling under Zone D. It will commence in five markets including, Kitchlu Nagar, Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, Jawahar Nagar market, market near DMCH, and Sarabha Nagar Block-1 market, on a trial basis from Sunday.

Councillor Mamta Ashu said that the night sweeping is expected to yield positive results and, that residents and shopkeepers should also extend their support to the MC for keeping the city clean.



SHOPKEEPERS, VENDORS TO BE PENALISED FOR LITTERING

The MC had initiated night sweeping in the city last year as well, but the drive did not yield positive results due to a lack of coordination between the civic body and shopkeepers.

The corporation used to clean the market at night while the shopkeepers used to dump waste on roads again in the morning. The drive was also conducted in Ghumar Mandi in February this year but was put to a halt due to the pandemic.

Councillor Ashu said that the MC officials have been told to issue hefty challans to those shopkeepers who do not cooperate. Further, the shopkeepers and vendors should be directed to keep dustbins in their shops or near their vends.

