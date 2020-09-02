Sections
Ludhiana MC to form ward-level committees to spread awareness on Covid

The committees led by councillors would also include members of NGOs, the staff of the district health department, religious leaders and some residents of the area

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After deputing Covid monitors, the municipal corporation (MC) would now constitute committees in every ward for spreading awareness among residents about precautions to be taken to thwart the spread of Covid-19.

The committees led by councillors would also include members of NGOs, the staff of the district health department, religious leaders and some residents of the area. The committees would organise awareness programmes in their respective wards and motivate residents to undergo Covid-19 testing if they have any symptoms. The MC officials said that if required several committees can be formed for a particular ward, but the awareness drives would be conducted at large.

MC secretary, Neeraj Jain said, “The decision to depute committee in every ward has been taken by deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma under Mission Fateh. We are working to form ward-wise committees. We also urge residents to stop believing in rumours.”

