Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: MD of de-addiction centre held for abduction, illegal confinement

Ludhiana: MD of de-addiction centre held for abduction, illegal confinement

Wanted in cases of kidnapping and illegal confinement, the managing director of a de-addiction centre in the city has been arrested on Tuesday. The accused was on the run for the...

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Wanted in cases of kidnapping and illegal confinement, the managing director of a de-addiction centre in the city has been arrested on Tuesday. The accused was on the run for the past two years.

ASI Gurdev Singh of proclaimed offender (PO) wing of Ludhiana police commissionerate said that accused Jaspal Singh Bedi, a resident of Jamalpur, was arrested from Jalandhar. The ASI added that the accused would change his location to avoid arrest.

On August 30, 2018, the Dehlon police had booked Bedi and his five accomplices under Sections 365, 342, 384 and 148 of the IPC for allegedly kidnapping and illegally detaining youths on the pretext of providing them treatment for de-addiction of various types of drug abuse at the de-addiction centre

A joint team of police and district health officers had then conducted a raid at the illegal de-addiction centre at Alamgir village on Duley road and rescued 43 inmates.

The inmates told the police that the accused posed as police personnel from CIA staff and had kidnapped and illegally confined them in the de-addiction centre and used to extort Rs 20,000 per month from their family members on the pretext of treatment.

The inmates alleged the owner of the centre also assaulted them and were subjected to inhuman treatment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Nov 10, 2020 23:54 IST
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Nov 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Nov 10, 2020 23:14 IST
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Nov 10, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

Delhi police Eagle Squad recovers 125 two-wheelers stolen for street crimes, nabs 15 gang members
Nov 10, 2020 23:47 IST
Aqua Line records highest ridership on Monday since it resumed services on September 7
Nov 10, 2020 23:47 IST
BJP show in Bihar elections likely to impact politics at state and national level
Nov 10, 2020 23:46 IST
Russia deploys peacekeepers to secure Azeri-Armenia truce
Nov 10, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.