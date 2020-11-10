Ludhiana: MD of de-addiction centre held for abduction, illegal confinement

Wanted in cases of kidnapping and illegal confinement, the managing director of a de-addiction centre in the city has been arrested on Tuesday. The accused was on the run for the past two years.

ASI Gurdev Singh of proclaimed offender (PO) wing of Ludhiana police commissionerate said that accused Jaspal Singh Bedi, a resident of Jamalpur, was arrested from Jalandhar. The ASI added that the accused would change his location to avoid arrest.

On August 30, 2018, the Dehlon police had booked Bedi and his five accomplices under Sections 365, 342, 384 and 148 of the IPC for allegedly kidnapping and illegally detaining youths on the pretext of providing them treatment for de-addiction of various types of drug abuse at the de-addiction centre

A joint team of police and district health officers had then conducted a raid at the illegal de-addiction centre at Alamgir village on Duley road and rescued 43 inmates.

The inmates told the police that the accused posed as police personnel from CIA staff and had kidnapped and illegally confined them in the de-addiction centre and used to extort Rs 20,000 per month from their family members on the pretext of treatment.

The inmates alleged the owner of the centre also assaulted them and were subjected to inhuman treatment.