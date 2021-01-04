Sections
Ludhiana: Miscreant makes off with elderly man’s scooter parked on street

The FIR was finally lodged three days later, but that too after the matter was brought to the knowledge of a senior police official.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A CCTV grab showing the miscreant executing the crime. (HT PHOTO)

Contrary to the police commissioner’s claims of hassle-free FIRs, an elderly man was forced make multiple rounds of the police station for three days to lodge an FIR for vehicle-theft.

The FIR was finally lodged on Sunday, but that too after the matter was brought to the knowledge of a senior police official.

Surjit Singh, 68, who owns a cycle parts factory in the city, said that he had gone to Gurdwara Khuhisar Sahib in Kot Mangal Singh area on December 31. He had parked his Honda Activa scooter (PB 10 HC 2557) in the street and gone to pay obeisance. After some time, when he returned, he found the scooter missing and immediately informed the police.

But he claimed that the police kept dilly-dallying the matter even after he procured CCTV footage, from a nearby shop, in which the miscreant, whose face was covered with a handkerchief, could be seen executing the crime. The man, wearing a blue turban and jacket, was seen casually walking towards the scooter and then driving off with it. It is not yet clear whether the accused had used a master key or some other method to unlock the vehicle.

Under the “hassle-free FIR scheme” the police had invited residents to send their complaints regarding theft, snatchings and vehicle theft via e-mail. Police had also assured them that an FIR would be lodged within 24 hours.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said cops have been instructed to lodge FIRs immediately after receiving complaints. He added in the Active theft case too, appropriate action will be taken against cops for delaying the matter..

