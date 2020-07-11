Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MLA inspects vulnerable waterlogging points in city

Ludhiana MLA inspects vulnerable waterlogging points in city

The inspection was done at the underpass of the southern bypass below Ferozepur road, C Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Panj Peer Road, Hambran Road, among other areas

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu inspecting different chronic points in the city on Saturday (HT photo)

While the accumulation of rainwater affecting most of the city’s roads, cabinet minister and MLA (Ludhiana west) Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu inspected different chronic points in the city on Saturday and directed the officials to find ways to tackle the problem.

The inspection was done at the underpass of the southern bypass below Ferozepur road, C Block of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Panj Peer Road, Hambran Road, among other areas. The residents slammed at the civic body on social media on Friday as the underpass remained waterlogged 24 hours after the city received rainfall.

Ashu directed the MC officials to ensure that all the water recharging wells should be cleaned so that the rainwater seeps through them in case of heavy rainfall. A poclain machine and JCB machines have also been deputed along various points of Buddha Nullah to avoid overflow.

