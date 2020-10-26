Ludhiana MLA seeks action against traders dumping hosiery waste in open spaces

With Diwali just round the corner, MLA (Ludhiana east) Sanjay Talwar has sought action against traders who dump hosiery waste in open plots in his constituency citing the risk of fire incidents due to the bursting of firecrackers.

In a letter written to the mayor Balkar Sandhu, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, and commissioner of police Rakesh Agarwal, Talwar said that fire incidents have taken place in his constituency due to waste being dumped in plots in the past and few residents had also suffered injuries.

Talwar added that he had also apprised the authorities in November 2018 and October 2019, but no concrete action has been taken in this regard. The practice continues unabated in Mayapuri, Grewal Chakki area, and other areas at Tibba road in his constituency.

Three houses had collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in Mayapuri at Tibba road last year. It was said that hosiery waste kept in the street caught fire which got spread to nearby houses. A drive was initiated in the area for a few days after the incident took place and it was found that the illegal practice is still going on with no checks by authorities. Many other incidents have also taken place in the past wherein a few residents have also got injured, said Talwar.

Seeking strict legal action against those involved in the practice, Talwar demanded a drive should be initiated by the administration to keep residents safe.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “I am not aware of the letters issued by the MLA in the past, but if any illegal activity is being carried out which is putting the lives at risk, strict action would be taken against the same. I will issue directions to the tehbazaari wing in this regard.”