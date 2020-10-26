Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MLA seeks action against traders dumping hosiery waste in open spaces

Ludhiana MLA seeks action against traders dumping hosiery waste in open spaces

He demanded the administration to conduct a drive to keep a check on traders dumping waste

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Hosiery waste dumped in streets and open plots at Tibba road and adjoining areas in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

With Diwali just round the corner, MLA (Ludhiana east) Sanjay Talwar has sought action against traders who dump hosiery waste in open plots in his constituency citing the risk of fire incidents due to the bursting of firecrackers.

In a letter written to the mayor Balkar Sandhu, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, and commissioner of police Rakesh Agarwal, Talwar said that fire incidents have taken place in his constituency due to waste being dumped in plots in the past and few residents had also suffered injuries.

Talwar added that he had also apprised the authorities in November 2018 and October 2019, but no concrete action has been taken in this regard. The practice continues unabated in Mayapuri, Grewal Chakki area, and other areas at Tibba road in his constituency.

Three houses had collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in Mayapuri at Tibba road last year. It was said that hosiery waste kept in the street caught fire which got spread to nearby houses. A drive was initiated in the area for a few days after the incident took place and it was found that the illegal practice is still going on with no checks by authorities. Many other incidents have also taken place in the past wherein a few residents have also got injured, said Talwar.

Seeking strict legal action against those involved in the practice, Talwar demanded a drive should be initiated by the administration to keep residents safe.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “I am not aware of the letters issued by the MLA in the past, but if any illegal activity is being carried out which is putting the lives at risk, strict action would be taken against the same. I will issue directions to the tehbazaari wing in this regard.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Mandeep, Gayle fifties guide KXIP to victory
Oct 26, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

Gang of thieves busted in Kharar; 10 stolen vehicles, arms seized
Oct 26, 2020 23:43 IST
Future, RIL to fight arbitration verdict
Oct 26, 2020 23:44 IST
Another Noida sweets manufacturer attacked by ransomware
Oct 26, 2020 23:40 IST
Protection for Bhandup wetland planned as Maharashtra government to regulate entry to Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary
Oct 26, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.