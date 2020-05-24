Ludhiana MLAs Kotli, Lakha urge Ashu to restore cancelled atta-dal cards

Sections
Khanna MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli and Payal MLA Lakhbir Singh Lakha met Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday and urged him to restore the cancelled atta-dal cards of Khanna and Payal constituencies

Updated: May 24, 2020 22:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Kotli and Lakha told the minister that during the scrutiny of cards by the department, some cards of eligible beneficiaries were also cancelled by mistake.

They urged the minister to review the cancelled cards and restore the genuine ones.

They said they were committed to ensure that a maximum number of people get benefit of government welfare schemes.



Ashu assured both MLAs to personally supervise the matter and ensure that cards of all eligible beneficiaries are restored.

