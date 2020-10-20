Ludhiana: Modern abattoir yet to be made functional despite completion

The construction of the MC’s slaughterhouse at the Haibowal dairy complex in Humbran road was completed in January this year. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With the modern abattoir at the Haibowal dairy complex yet to be made operational despite its completion, illegal slaughtering of animals being carried out near residential areas in the city continues to irk residents.

The construction of the ₹19.5-crore project, hanging fire for over a decade, was completed in January. The finance and contracts committee (F and CC) of the municipal corporation (MC) had also approved a resolution to appoint the only contractor, who had offered ₹35 lakh to the MC per annum for a 10-year contract in June. Officials had then claimed that it would be inaugurated in January but it is yet to be made functional.

Meanwhile, residents and councillors have been raising a hue and cry over the illegal slaughtering of animals in different parts of the city including Shivpuri, Khud Mohalla, Metro road, Vijay Nagar, Haibowal, Dugri among other areas.

Leader of BJP councillors in the MC general house, Sunita Rani said, “Illegal slaughtering of animals and a fish market near Shivpuri puli of Buddha Nullah emit foul smell which is creating a lot of nuisance for residents. The civic body had also removed the vendors recently, but some have again established their vends. Making the slaughterhouse functional is the only solution as the MC would then be able to stop illegal slaughtering completely.”

A resident of Shivpuri area, Deepak said that the illegal fish market emanates a foul smell and it is difficult to pass through the area. “The MC should take strict against violators or at least shift the illegal markets away from residential areas till the time, the slaughterhouse is made operational,” he said.

Requesting anonymity, an MC official said that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also directed the civic body to make the slaughterhouse operational and stop illegal slaughtering. He said that illegal slaughtering results in unhygienic conditions and the waste, including blood, is also dumped in the sewers.

In August, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had also directed the MC to install a rendering plant at the site for disposal of waste, but the officials said that the plant can be set up side by side and temporary arrangements can be done to deal with the waste.

MC senior veterinary officer, Dr Harbans Dhalla said, “The process got delayed as the demand for meat nosedived during the lockdown. I have recently assumed the charge and a final decision regarding allotment of contract has to be taken by Mayor Balkar Sandhu, but it is expected that the facility would be made operational soon.”

Despite repeated attempts, Mayor Balkar Sandhu was not available for comment.

The facility is capable of slaughtering 2,000 poultry birds per hour in two shifts of eight hours each; and 1,000 goats, sheep and pigs. The MC House has fixed ₹150 for slaughtering a goat/sheep, ₹10 for a poultry bird and ₹100 for a pig.

The officials said the facility also has an effluent treatment plant, preservation and chilling facility, and a blood processing unit.

The MC would also provide five shops to the contractor for selling the slaughtered meat.