Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: More complaints of inferior road work pour in

Ludhiana: More complaints of inferior road work pour in

Residents raised concerns over the alleged inferior quality work of interlocking tiles being done in the Harnam Nagar near Model town area

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Despite inspections and sampling being conducted by the municipal corporation (MC) to monitor the quality of road construction works, complaints against ‘inferior quality’ work being done by contractors continue to pour in.

On Tuesday, residents raised concerns over the alleged inferior quality work of interlocking tiles being done in the Harnam Nagar near Model town area.

Social activist Gurpal Grewal said, “Inferior quality work is being done in Harnam Nagar area as the tiles are being installed at an uneven level. Despite repeated complaints being submitted by the residents, the MC has failed to take stern action against the contractors.”

A resident of the area, Gurwinder Singh said, “There was no need to replace the tiles and the old tiles could have been repaired easily. The work to install the new tiles is also not being done properly and the MC should take note of it. The contractor should be directed to reinstall the tiles and action should be taken against him if he fails to do so.”



MC additional commissioner, Rishipal Singh said, “Sampling of newly constructed roads is being done on a regular basis. No payment is released to the contractor after the samples fail the quality test and the report is sent to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal for further action.”

MC fails to blacklist erring contractors

Despite tall claims made by the MC officials regarding strict action being taken against contractors, none of them has been blacklisted by the civic body lately. The MC has however stalled the pending payments.

Recently 7 out of 8 road samples of RMC roads collected from Balbir Enclave in the Haibowal area failed the quality test.

Earlier seven samples collected from Amantran Colony, Guru Vihar, Chander Nagar, Bal Singh Nagar Road, Ashok Nagar, Daba Road and a road near GNE College (towards Dugri) failed the test. Besides, the samples collected from a stretch near RK Road, Circular Road near Daresi Ground and Baba Mukand Singh Nagar had also failed the test.

Road construction projects likely to begin from September 15

Mayor Balkar Sandhu conducted a meeting with the officials of the department of bridges and roads of the MC regarding development works on Tuesday.

Sandhu said that if the weather conditions remain favourable, the road construction works would begin from September 15. The hot mix plant of the civic body would also be made operational for repairing roads. The MC staff has been directed to keep a check on quality of work, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Sep 08, 2020 22:54 IST
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Sep 08, 2020 21:01 IST
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Sep 08, 2020 21:47 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB
Sep 08, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

With even low-risk contacts testing positive, Chandigarh admn creates 24 micro-containment zones
Sep 08, 2020 22:57 IST
Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online
Sep 08, 2020 22:56 IST
Tragedy strikes Punjab family twice in a fortnight
Sep 08, 2020 22:55 IST
15 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana district
Sep 08, 2020 22:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.