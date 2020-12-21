Murdered Ludhiana farmer’s body recovered from canal, third accused nabbed

Ten days after a 42-year-old farmer from Tajpur Bet was allegedly murdered by his wife and her two accomplices, police arrested the third accused on Monday.

The victim, Lakhvir Singh, was bludgeoned to death in his sleep and dumped in Neelon Canal on December 12. The body was recovered near Behlolpur, around 25km away from Neelon Canal Bridge, on Sunday.

His wife, Gurpreet Kaur, and her accomplice, Gurdeep Singh of Kadian Kalan, are already in custody of police.

The third accused to be arrested was identified as Gurpreet Singh of Hawaas village. The murder weapon and a muffler used to strangle the victim were also recovered.

In his disclosure to the police, Gurpreet Singh said Gurdeep had promised to transfer some of Lakhvir’s properties to his name after his death. Therefore, he helped Gurdeep execute the murder.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Rupinder Kaur Saran said Gurpreet Kaur and Gurdeep were arrested on December 18 and were since in police remand. Their interrogation led to the arrest of Gurpreet Singh.

After dumping the victim’s body in Neelon Canal, Gurpeet Kaur had informed his relatives that her husband had gone to Delhi to take part in the farmers’ protest on December 12. But, finding her claims fishy, the victim’s uncle, Malkit Singh, of Durgi village, Doraha, had filed a police complaint.

The three accused are facing a case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.