Ludhiana needs better facilities for critical Covid patients: MP Bittu

Says will urge the chief minister to augment facilities for level-3 patients, who need ventilator support.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 00:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Two days after a patient referred from DMCH died at the civil hospital, member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu said he will urge the chief minister to augment the medical facilities in Ludhiana for serious Covid-19 patients.

During his visit to the civil hospital on Sunday, he checked the facilities being provided to patients and thanked the doctors and paramedical staff for serving courageously amid the pandemic.

Expressing regret over the death of the 49-year-old patient on Friday, Bittu said Ludhiana had turned into a hotbed of the virus.

He said he will urge chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to provide facilities for treatment of level-3 patients.



“We do not have enough facilities for level-3 patients, who require ventilator. Critical patients are either rushed to DMCH, CMCH or another private hospital where the treatment crosses over Rs 7 to 8 lakh. Else the patients are rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, or PGIMER, Chandigarh. We need to upgrade the health infrastructure to tackle the problem,” he said.

