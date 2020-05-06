Ludhiana neurologists caution residents against ignoring symptoms of stroke

Noticing a drop in the number of brain stroke patients coming to the hospital amid the lockdown, neurologists of Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) have cautioned residents against ignoring the symptoms of stroke, which can have far-reaching consequences.

Instead of being confined at home, the patients should be rushed to the nearest health facility, the neurologists said, adding that amid lockdown, on an average, only one patient has been arriving at each hospital as opposed to three patients arriving every day during normal circumstances.

“Moreover, that one patient also arrives late which can cause long-term damage. Most patients and their relatives are reluctant to visit the hospital as they fear getting afflicted with coronavirus,” said Dr Anirudh Kulkarni, assistant professor of neurology.

“Timely treatment can reduce the disability associated with stroke. Newer treatments like clot retrievals have been introduced, which involves the removal of clots that block the blood supply to the brain by using special stents,” Dr Kulkarni added.

Dr Birinder Paul, neurologist at DMCH, said patients who were not coming to the hospital may suffer long-term damage.

Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, vice-president of World Stroke Organisation, said due to the coronavirus outbreak, some patients may be apprehensive about coming to the hospital. “However, hospitals have made necessary arrangements to screen and isolate patients afflicted with Covid-19,” Dr Pandian added.

He said as per studies on prevalence of stroke in urban and rural areas published in 2015 and 2019, respectively, 140 people in a population of 1 lakh suffered from brain stroke in urban areas, while in rural settings, the number was 193.

SYMPTOMS OF STROKE

The symptoms of stroke include sudden weakness and numbness felt on one side of the body, sudden difficulty in speaking and understanding, giddiness, unconsciousness and sudden headache.