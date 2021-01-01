Ludhiana: New Year babies bring joy, hope amid Covid gloom

Amidst the gloom and doom of the pandemic, 20 babies were born in Ludhiana on the first day of the New Year, bringing hope and happiness to their families.

While 13 children were born at Ludhiana Civil Hospital, Christian Medical College and Hospital and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital reported birth of four and three babies respectively.

Sharing details, SMO of Mother and Child Hospital at Civil Hospital Dr Mala said that out of the 13 babies, seven are girls while six are boys.

“Many lives were lost due to the deadly virus last year, but it was reassuring to hold a child on the first day of the year. It reinstates our faith in the cycle of life,” said Dr Mala.

Due to Covid restrictions, family members were not allowed to enter the pediatric ward and neonatal ward where the babies were kept. The government has made Covid-19 tests mandatory for all expectant mothers.

A strict protocol was followed and mothers were not allowed to meet outsiders.

Christian Medical College and Hospital’s SMO Amit Gulrez said, “New Year is the most exciting time for many families. Many women want their babies to be delivered on the first day of the year. Four girls were born in the hospital last night,” he said.

As per UNICEF, with the birth of nearly 60,000 babies, India saw the highest number of births on New Year’s Day 2021 across the globe.