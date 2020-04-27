Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana NGO comes to the aid of murder convict awaiting release

Ludhiana NGO comes to the aid of murder convict awaiting release

Pay off his Rs 10,000 fine to enable his release from Ludhiana Central Jail six months after he finished his sentence

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 00:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ranjodh Singh was incarcerated in Ludhiana Central Jail for murder. (HT File Photo)

Help Organisation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), helped a prisoner who was behind the bars even after completing his sentence as he could not pay the Rs 10,000 fine.

Ranjodh Singh, alias Jodha, was convicted in a murder case registered against him at Sadar police station, Khanna. He was serving time at the Ludhiana Central Jail.

Gaganpreet Singh, president of the NGO, said, “The court had fined him Rs 10,000, along with the sentence. Though he had completed the sentence, he was forced to spend six months more in the jail because he could pay the fine.”

“Neither him nor his family had any money. After we got to know about the case, we paid the fine, following which Ranjodh was released from the jail on Sunday.”



Jail superintendent Rajeev Arora and warrant officer Inderpreet Singh appreciated the efforts of the NGO.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Kim Jong Un could very well be OK and reappear’: Experts debate on rumours
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.