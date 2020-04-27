Ludhiana NGO comes to the aid of murder convict awaiting release

Help Organisation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), helped a prisoner who was behind the bars even after completing his sentence as he could not pay the Rs 10,000 fine.

Ranjodh Singh, alias Jodha, was convicted in a murder case registered against him at Sadar police station, Khanna. He was serving time at the Ludhiana Central Jail.

Gaganpreet Singh, president of the NGO, said, “The court had fined him Rs 10,000, along with the sentence. Though he had completed the sentence, he was forced to spend six months more in the jail because he could pay the fine.”

“Neither him nor his family had any money. After we got to know about the case, we paid the fine, following which Ranjodh was released from the jail on Sunday.”

Jail superintendent Rajeev Arora and warrant officer Inderpreet Singh appreciated the efforts of the NGO.