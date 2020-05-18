Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana NGO preparing rotis for stray dogs amid lockdown

Ludhiana NGO preparing rotis for stray dogs amid lockdown

Animal lovers and MC employees collect rotis to feed the dogs

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:10 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As the district administration and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) came forward to provide food for the needy amid the pandemic-induced lockdown, Sai Dham at Humbran Road has set an example by preparing rotis for stray animals.

For past 55 days Sai Dham has been preparing 3,000 rotis daily to feed stray dogs who were not getting food as eateries were closed down. The trust has also been preparing up to 20,000 rotis daily to feed the needy and front-line workers.

The municipal corporation (MC) and various other NGOs have joined hands with Sai Dham.

Sanjay Sood, president of Om Shri Sai Sewa Trust, said an automatic roti maker had been installed in kitchen of the trust.



“Apart from rotis, we are cooking dal and rice. A total of 400kg flour, 100kg rice and 50kg dal are being consumed daily,” said Sood.

“Various NGOs and police personnel collect food from the kitchen for distribution. Animal lovers and MC employees collect rotis to feed the dogs. They feed rotis to dogs with milk and curd,” he added.

Sunil Arora, manager of Sai Dham, said, “Stray dogs were depended on eateries for food. Stray animals use to feed on leftovers. As the eateries have closed due to lockdown, the animals are not getting food.”

“The animals cannot express their problems, but we understand what they are going through,” said Arora.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Increase in borrowings will provide much-needed liquidity: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
May 18, 2020 00:32 IST
‘Mild force’ used to disperse migrants blocking highway in Yamunanagar
May 18, 2020 00:28 IST
45-year-old Faridabad man dies of Covid; 23 new cases reported in Haryana
May 18, 2020 00:28 IST
Odisha likely to evacuate 11 lakh people once Cyclone Amphan re-curves
May 18, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.