Ludhiana NGO preparing rotis for stray dogs amid lockdown

As the district administration and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) came forward to provide food for the needy amid the pandemic-induced lockdown, Sai Dham at Humbran Road has set an example by preparing rotis for stray animals.

For past 55 days Sai Dham has been preparing 3,000 rotis daily to feed stray dogs who were not getting food as eateries were closed down. The trust has also been preparing up to 20,000 rotis daily to feed the needy and front-line workers.

The municipal corporation (MC) and various other NGOs have joined hands with Sai Dham.

Sanjay Sood, president of Om Shri Sai Sewa Trust, said an automatic roti maker had been installed in kitchen of the trust.

“Apart from rotis, we are cooking dal and rice. A total of 400kg flour, 100kg rice and 50kg dal are being consumed daily,” said Sood.

“Various NGOs and police personnel collect food from the kitchen for distribution. Animal lovers and MC employees collect rotis to feed the dogs. They feed rotis to dogs with milk and curd,” he added.

Sunil Arora, manager of Sai Dham, said, “Stray dogs were depended on eateries for food. Stray animals use to feed on leftovers. As the eateries have closed due to lockdown, the animals are not getting food.”

“The animals cannot express their problems, but we understand what they are going through,” said Arora.