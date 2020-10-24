Sections
Ludhiana: Owners of dyeing units warned against polluting MC sewer system

Owners were asked to stop bypassing untreated water into sewer lines by November 6 or face closure.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 21:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has issued a final warning to owners of dyeing units to stop bypassing untreated water in the sewer lines of the municipal corporation. Owners of the units have been directed to remove such connections by November 6, or their units will be sealed.

The authorities have been receiving complaints against the same and few units were also caught dumping untreated waste in the sewer lines during the inspections conducted by PPCB recently.

As per the public notice issued by the PPCB on Saturday for the dyeing and water-polluting industry, the authorities have stated that inspections were conducted in different parts of the state and it was found that untreated water is being discharged into the sewer lines. The untreated water gets into the Buddha Nullah and adds to its pollution.

The PPCB officials said that there are over 250 dyeing units and around 100 other water-polluting units in the city. It has been found that many violators have made temporary and permanent arrangements to bypass the untreated water in the sewer lines rather than treating it in the effluent treatment plant (ETP), which is mandatory for every unit.

PPCB member secretary, Krunesh Garg said, “Recently, inspections were conducted in the city and penalties were also issued to few industries for dumping untreated waste in the MC sewer lines. Now, a final warning has been issued to owners to declare the illegal bypass connections and snap those immediately or their units will be sealed if any anomalies are found during the inspection. A drive will be launched after November 6.”

Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar has been accusing owners of dyeing units of dumping untreated in the sewer lines for a long time. Talwar said that the practice not only pollutes the Buddha Nullah but also chokes the MC sewer lines as excess waste is being dumped by the dyeing units.

