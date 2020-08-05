Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: PAU smart school shut for week as teacher tests positive for Covid-19

Ludhiana: PAU smart school shut for week as teacher tests positive for Covid-19

Those who came in contact with the employee have been told to self-quarantine.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, sealed after a computer teacher contracted Covid-19 on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here was shut down on Wednesday after a computer teacher tested positive for Covid-19. Those who came in contact with the employee have been told to self-quarantine.

School principal Sanjeev Thapar confirmed that they have informed the health department and the school will remain closed for the week.

All the teachers have been coming to the school on rotational basis to distribute textbooks, conduct online classes, and in the last 15 days, many of them visited the premises to handover character certificates to the students who cleared the Class 12 board exams.

Thapar said, “For the last five days, the computer teacher was not coming to school and informed that he is having fever. On getting tested, he was found suffering from mild symptoms of Covid-19.”



“The teacher has been home quarantined for 14 days by the health department and his family members have also been tested and their reports have turned out negative. We are taking all precautionary measures and other teachers have been asked to work from home. A message has been sent to all the staff including teachers, Class IV employees today to stay at home and there is no need to visit the school this week. The teachers have been asked to conduct the online classes from home.”

