Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana police announce reward for information about serial robber

Ludhiana police announce reward for information about serial robber

Believed to be involved in a bike robbery and another attempted robbery last week.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Hot on the trails of a history-sheeter, who is believed to be involved in two armed robberies in the city last week, police have announced a cash reward for any information that leads to his arrest.

On Tuesday, the Ludhiana police commissionerate released a picture of the accused, Lovedeep Singh, of Guru Nanak Nagar, Tajpur Road, asking residents to help them arrest him.

Lovedeep Singh, the accused.

Wanted in several cases of snatching and robberies, police said Lovedeep, along with an accomplice, had robbed a Yamaha sports motorcycle from a realtor’s office on Jassiyan Road on October 9 and before that attempted a robbery at a currency exchange shop near Dharampura Chowk on October 5.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal said in the last two years, Ludhiana police had arrested Lovedeep five times in separate cases. However, he returned to crime immediately after securing bail. He was last released on bail on August 25.

The police chief added that any information leading to his arrest will be rewarded, while assuring that the name and identity of the informer will not be revealed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Oct 13, 2020 22:14 IST
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Specs and all the new features
Oct 13, 2020 23:12 IST
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Oct 13, 2020 21:31 IST
SRH vs CSK Live: Dhoni’s CSK beat Sunrisers by 20 runs
Oct 13, 2020 23:19 IST

latest news

Ludhiana’s debris recycling plant gets state nod after three years
Oct 13, 2020 23:38 IST
Noida parents uncomfortable about sending children to school
Oct 13, 2020 23:38 IST
After UP govt nod, Ghaziabad administration allows schools to reopen from October 19
Oct 13, 2020 23:37 IST
Greater Noida authority likely to open sports complex by Oct 15
Oct 13, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.