Ludhiana police book two youngsters for setting car of international kabaddi player afire

The accused were identified as Gagandeep Singh, 22, and Fatehdeep Singh, 23, friends of the complainant

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The city police have booked two youngsters of Lalton Kalan for setting a car of an international kabaddi player, Jagtar Singh, 27, afire in Dugri on April 23. The case was registered five days after the incident.

According to the police, both the accused went to the CRPF Colony in Dugri and damaged a white coloured Mitsubishi Lancer car, parked outside the house of the complainant, before setting it ablaze. The incident is reported to be the outcome of an old rivalry between the accused and the complainant.

Complainant Jagtar told the police that the incident took place late April 23 night, when the two accused, who are also his friends, came and damaged widows of the car. They poured petrol on the car, set it afire and escaped from the spot.



“As people raised an alarm, I woke up and saw my car burning. We somehow managed to douse the flames. Later, I checked the CCTV cameras and saw two persons damaging the car. However, the footage was not so clear and I could not recognise the accused, therefore, I lodged a complaint with the police, who later identified the accused,” he said.

He added, “Last year, he had an argument with them over some issue, but I had been on talking terms with them since then.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Anwar Masih, investigating officer from the Dugri police station, said the police have checked the CCTV footage and, during investigation, traced the two accused, who were booked under sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage), 427 (mischief causing damage), 335 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt on provocation), 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servant), 34 (act done by several persons interference of common intention) of IPC. The accused will be arrested soon.

