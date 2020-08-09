Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana police bust gang of honey-trap robbers

Ludhiana police bust gang of honey-trap robbers

Three women arrested; used to rob men on National Highway-44 near Ladhowal after luring them with sex.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 20:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

On Saturday, following multiple complaints of such robberies, police laid a trap and arrested the three women while they were on the prowl for their next victim. (File Photo)

The local police have arrested three female members of a gang, who used to rob men on the National Highway-44 near Ladhowal after luring them with sex.

The accused would lure men with offers of sex and take them to obscure bushes along the roadside.

“There, other gang members would threaten the men of implicating them in a sexual assault case and make off with their valuables and other belongings,” said inspector Gopal Krishan, SHO, Salem Tabri police station.

On Saturday, following multiple complaints of such robberies, police laid a trap and arrested the three women while they were on the prowl for their next victim.



As many as six stolen mobile phones and Rs 1,500 in cash was recovered from them.

“The women are aged between 30 and 35 years and separated. They have confessed that they were active on the highway for the past 20 days. Before this, they targeted commuters on the Ludhiana-Delhi road,” the SHO added.

“Amandeep is facing trial in three more criminal cases. A hunt is on to nab the other gang members,” he added.

A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Salem Tabri police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Films and web series go into Unlock mode and resume shoot
Aug 09, 2020 20:52 IST
Chandigarh records 25th Covid fatality, steepest spike of 89 cases
Aug 09, 2020 20:47 IST
Barkha Sengupta: There is a lot of taboo attached to TV actors
Aug 09, 2020 20:44 IST
Make these additions to your meals for a healthy lifestyle
Aug 09, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.