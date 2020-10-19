Sections
Ludhiana police chief bans protests, rallies in city

This comes amid widespread protests against the recently enacted farm laws

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 18:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Amid ongoing protests against the recently enacted farm laws, Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has extended the ban on assembly of five or more people at a spot, for two more months.

Besides, holding of protests, rallies and marches have also been prohibited under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The police chief has also barred residents from carrying weapons, including firearms, axes, sticks and inflammable material, to public places.

He said that according to intelligence inputs, anti-social elements may try to disturb the law and order situation in the city. In view of this, he has extended the ban on assembly of five or more people.



Agrawal added that the Puda ground in Sector 38-A, Chandigarh Road, has been marked as the designated place for holding protests, rallies and marches.

Spa, massage centre owners told to maintain proper records

To deter illegal activities at spa and massage centres in the city, the police commissioner has asked its owners to keep proper records and a copy of photo identity cards of all customers.

Agarwal also said that all foreign staff working at such centres must be on work-visa and not tourist-visa. Besides, closed-circuit television cameras are mandatory at entry, exit and reception points and the recordings must be kept for 30 days.

The police commissioner has also asked spa and massage centre owners to get police verification of their employees done at the nearest police station.

Action will taken against centres where liquor, drugs, hookah and other intoxicants are served to the customers.

