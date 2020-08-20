Sections
Ludhiana Police chief bans taking a dip in water bodies

Ludhiana Police chief bans taking a dip in water bodies

The orders will be effective for two months

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal imposed a ban on diving in the river, canal, ponds and other water bodies on Thursday.

In an order issued, the commissioner of police said that due to monsoon water level has risen in the water bodies. People, especially children, take a dip in the water for fun. In some of the cases, people have lost their lives due to drowning. Sensing the situation he imposed a ban on diving in water bodies. The orders will be effective for two months.

He also added that legal action would be taken against the violators.

