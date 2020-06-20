Ludhiana police chief says battle with Covid-19 still on, urges people to follow safety measures

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal in a Facebook live session on Friday said the battle against Covid-19 is still on and people have to learn live with it. The one hour-long session has viewed by more than 24,000 users.

He added that to make people aware of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, police have roped in NGOs. He said members of NGOs will be called ‘ambassadors’ and help police in markets and public places.

Market and residential associations will be awarded by the government for maintaining a safe environment and spreading awareness on precautionary measures.

Agarwal added that the police will issue challans for not wearing masks to the violators, but also give them free masks to wear.

Those attending the session requested the police chief to issue on-spot challans to violators, so they would not have to stand in queues at Regional Transport Office to pay.

The police chief also asked people to send their complaints to police on cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in instead of visiting police stations and offices. He added that the police have made a system and such complaints have been put up in the process on the same day they are received.

The complainant will receive information on the progress on his complaint via e-mail or text message.

Replying to a query, Agarwal added that as some people have not renewed their driving licences, pollution certificates and insurance of their vehicles, they will be given some time and challans would not be issued for these offences.

Agrawal also appealed to the people to download Cova Punjab App, join Mission Fateh warrior drive and get rewarded by the government by making people aware of social distancing.

He added that three containment zones have been designated in the city.

When a Facebook user asked about the opening of dance academies, the police chief said that such academies are in categories of gym and a decision on their reopening is yet to be taken.

Another Facebook user complained that liquor vends in Rishi Nagar remain open till late night. The police chief assured that the police will take action on the issue.