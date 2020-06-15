Ludhiana police nab man who shot Raikot farmer dead

The murder accused in the custody of Raikot police in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo )

Police have arrested Gurwinder Singh, who is accused of shooting dead a 65-year-old farmer at Jhorran village in Raikot on Saturday.

Police said Gurwinder was arrested on Saturday night while he was planning to escape from the town. The murder weapon, his licensed .12 bore rifle, has been recovered.

He was produced before a court that remanded him to five-day police custody.

Kamaljit Kaur, daughter-in-law of the victim, Jarnail Singh, told the police that her father-in-law had bought six acres from Gurwinder Singh of Jhorran village. Though full payment was made for the deal, Gurwinder had not given possession of the land.

On Saturday, her father-in-law called the accused to settle the matter, but the latter shot him dead, she alleged.

“The accused fled on his bicycle after the crime. We launched a manhunt as soon as the murder was reported and arrested him on Saturday night,” said inspector Harjinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Hathur.

Gurwinder is facing a case of murder registered at the Hathur police station.

The deceased is survived by his two sons, who live in the Philippines and the US.