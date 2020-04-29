Ludhiana police rounded up 14,170 for curfew violation, impounded 1,155 vehicles in 38 days

On Wednesday, as many as 114 challans were issued to the violators and six vehicles were impounded. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The district police have impounded as many as 1,155 vehicles and sent 14,170 residents to open jails for curfew violations during the past 38 days of the nationwide lockdown. On Wednesday, as many as 114 challans were issued to the violators and six vehicles were impounded.

Besides, as many as 665 violators have been arrested and a total of 382 first information reports (FIRs) registered ever since the lockdown began on March 23, said police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal.

Agrawal shared that despite numerous appeals, many continued to violate the curfew norms. The police registered a total of 382 FIRs, out of which 87 were for opening shops without orders, 54 for crowding places, 32 for not wearing masks, and 203 for other violations. A total of 665 violators have been arrested so far, he added.

The police chief said the commissionerate had set up four open jails in four zones to detain those defying curfew. “As of now, a total of 14,170 people have been sent to these jails. Apart from this, 6,782 traffic challans have been issued to the people, who have been found violating curfew curbs without any valid pass or reason. Besides, 1,155 vehicles have been impounded,” he said.

The police chief said several residents had supported the police in enforcing curfew in a better way. “Around 2,000 residents volunteered and were enrolled as curfew enforcement officers. Further, residents of 276 villages have voluntarily cordoned off their areas and 1,077 mohallas, which has proved helpful for the police,” he said, adding that the drive against curfew violators will continue to ensure the safety and security of the people.

46 LAKH PACKETS OF COOKED FOOD DISTRIBUTED

During the curfew, the police department has also tried to help the migrant population. Following reports of migrant workers walking back to their native places, the police had started door-to-door service to provide food to the needy.

“Police personnel have distributed 46 lakh packets of cooked food and provided 34,874 ration kits to the needy since March 23. Food packets have also been provided by the district administration,” Agrawal said.