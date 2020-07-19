Sections
Home / Cities / Ludhiana police’s WhatsApp number flooded with posts about lockdown violations

Ludhiana police’s WhatsApp number flooded with posts about lockdown violations

The city police have released a WhatsApp number 9115601159 where people can inform about the curfew violations and quick action would be taken against the violators

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:13 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The WhatsApp number of the Ludhiana police is getting flooded with pictures and video clips of lockdown violations.

Witnessing the immense response, the police have started monitoring the WhatsApp number from the police control room and deputed a separate staff for checking the messages and sending it to the police stations concerned.

The city police have released a WhatsApp number 9115601159 where people can inform about the curfew violations and quick action would be taken against the violators.

In two days, the police have received more than 300 videos and pictures of violations from different parts of the city.



Following state directives over stern action against lockdown violators, the police swung into action and launched the number seeking help from the people. The police have also launched an e-mail id cpludhianacovid@gmail.com for people to report such violations.

The police have asked people to report large gatherings in social, religious and political functions, as only five persons are allowed to gather at such functions, violation of home quarantine guidelines and night curfew.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, city-1) Deepak Pareek said that the WhatsApp number has proved to be of great help for the police in curbing violations. The police verify videos and pictures before taking any action.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that most people have smartphones and they are willing to help the police. Earlier, they use to receive such complaints on the phone, now they have started receiving such information with proof on their WhatsApp number.

The police have already collected a fine of ₹1.14 crore from 27,700 violators since the lockdown was imposed in the region.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panchkula man duped of ₹7 lakh on pretext of getting job in Singapore
Jul 19, 2020 20:52 IST
Ganpati at your doorstep: e-booking opens amidst Covid pandemic in Pune
Jul 19, 2020 20:49 IST
Three cops, staff nurse among 18 test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali
Jul 19, 2020 20:48 IST
PCMC collects Rs 1 crore in fines from lockdown violators
Jul 19, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.