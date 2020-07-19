Ludhiana police’s WhatsApp number flooded with posts about lockdown violations

The WhatsApp number of the Ludhiana police is getting flooded with pictures and video clips of lockdown violations.

Witnessing the immense response, the police have started monitoring the WhatsApp number from the police control room and deputed a separate staff for checking the messages and sending it to the police stations concerned.

The city police have released a WhatsApp number 9115601159 where people can inform about the curfew violations and quick action would be taken against the violators.

In two days, the police have received more than 300 videos and pictures of violations from different parts of the city.

Following state directives over stern action against lockdown violators, the police swung into action and launched the number seeking help from the people. The police have also launched an e-mail id cpludhianacovid@gmail.com for people to report such violations.

The police have asked people to report large gatherings in social, religious and political functions, as only five persons are allowed to gather at such functions, violation of home quarantine guidelines and night curfew.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, city-1) Deepak Pareek said that the WhatsApp number has proved to be of great help for the police in curbing violations. The police verify videos and pictures before taking any action.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said that most people have smartphones and they are willing to help the police. Earlier, they use to receive such complaints on the phone, now they have started receiving such information with proof on their WhatsApp number.

The police have already collected a fine of ₹1.14 crore from 27,700 violators since the lockdown was imposed in the region.